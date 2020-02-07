It’s sometimes overlooked that talented players really are still kids when they start to break through, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that some need a bit longer to develop.

Martin Odegaard arrived at Real Madrid as a teenager and so much was expected of him, but it didn’t really work out to begin with.

He struggled to make an impact on the B team, while a couple of loan spells in Holland were fine, but it’s not like he set things alight over their either.

Then this season happened – he’s not only shown that he can cut it as a La Liga player, he actually looks like one of the most exciting talents in the league. He scored against his parent club last night as they knocked Real out of the cup, so it’s only natural that the fans might wonder what he could do next season.

Marca have reported that there could be a problem with that. They state that the agreement between the two clubs will see him stay at Real Sociedad for two seasons, and he trusts that Real will fulfill that pact.

It’s actually an impressive attempt from the Sociedad President to butter-up his Madrid counterparts, he talks about them being a “gentleman club” and about them fulfilling agreements.

That quietly puts the pressure on Real to maintain a good public image for any future agreements, but they’ve also shown a ruthless side in the past.

The report states that there is an option to review that loan agreement this Summer, so it will be interesting to see if they try and bring him back.