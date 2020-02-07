Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a £4 million bid for goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

The teenager currently plays for the U18 team of Worthing FC on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. Rushworth has played six matches this season so far, keeping two clean sheets.

According to the Mirror, Barcelona scouts have observed the goalie and are considering a tabling a bid of £4 million for him. The report also claims that Brighton’s technical director Dan Ashworth sees Rushworth as having a good future at the club.

Barca’s current squad has Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Neto as goalkeeping options so it seems as a surprise that they’d want another one. However, provided the Blaugrana manage to sign Rushworth, it would be good for his development. The 18-year-old will be in one of the finest academies a football club can have and who know, he might even get some game time in Copa del Rey fixtures against some lowly opposition.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Brighton will let go of Rushworth if Barcelona or any other club make a move for him.