Barcelona are reportedly interested in bringing Adama Traore back to the Camp Nou.

A former product of the Blaugrana’s youth academy, the 23-year-old has made quite a name for himself this season thanks to his performances with Wolves. So far, Traore has made 36 appearances across all competitions under Nuno Espirito Santo, netting five goals while providing ten assists.

According to Daily Mail, Barcelona are considering making a summer move for the Spaniard who is currently valued at €28 million as per Transfermarkt. The report also claims that the Blaugrana don’t have a buy-back option for Traore as that vanished after he signed for Middlesbrough from Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Wolves since joining them from Middlesbrough, amassing six goals and 13 assists in 72 matches across all competitions so far. There’s a good chance the club will aim for Champions League qualification and Traore is a player they will need in order to attain that. Hence, they won’t be too eager to let go of him and might slap a hefty price tag on him in order to fend off interest from any suitors.