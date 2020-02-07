Sometimes you read a comparison and think it’s possibly been taken out of context or there must be something more to it, but this might be one of the most favourable ones you’ll ever see.

Jesse Lingard has been having a torrid season, he’s yet to register a goal or an assist in 20 league games and it’s just clear that his confidence is shot. He looks nervous when he gets the ball and there’s a hesitation that makes him easy to play against.

Time will tell how much patience the club will show him, but his recent performances do make you wonder what his former coach, Rene Meulensteen sees in him.

A report from Goal looked at some of the former United coach’s recent comments, and he acknowledged the current struggles of Lingard and talks about him suffering a slight dent in his confidence lately.

That all seems fair enough, but then he goes on to liken him to Andres Iniesta. He talks about how he always had the same attributes as the Barcelona legend but that seems like one almighty stretch.

Iniesta will go down as one of the best players this century, while Lingard has struggled to look like anything more than a decent squad player for United in recent years.

It could just be his former coach trying to give him some confidence, but it does seem a bit absurd.