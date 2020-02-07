Barcelona reportedly want to sign Lautaro Martinez instead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Arsenal captain was linked to the Blaugrana during the January transfer window by Mundo Deportivo who claimed that the club have received the OK from him to make a move.

However, a recent report from the Daily Star claimed that Barca prefer signing Martinez who has a release clause of £94 million. The Argentine international has been in good form for Inter Milan this season so far, scoring 16 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions. A player of his calibre could be a vital addition to the Blaugrana’s squad and he’s someone who could be a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

If this report is to be true, Arsenal and their fans will be relieved as Aubameyang is arguably their most important player. The Gabonese striker has netted 16 goals in 27 matches across all competitions in 2019/20 so far and Mikel Arteta will be hoping that he produces some impressive performances during the remainder of the season.

Arsenal’s first match after the international break is against Newcastle at the Emirates next weekend.