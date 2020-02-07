Liverpool legend Steve McManaman is of the opinion that the club could consider bringing back Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian international rose to prominence during his spell at Liverpool which propelled Barcelona to sign him in January 2018. However, Coutinho had a disappointing spell with the Catalan and was loaned to Bayern Munich last summer.

McManaman feels that Liverpool could sign the 27-year-old and sell some of their less regular players. Speaking to HorseRacing.net, the former England international said: “It could be that they opt to bring a certain Philippe Coutinho back to the club. I wouldn’t mind seeing Coutinho back. He’s a brilliant player but a lot of it is just down to economics. If they can bring Coutinho back for a reasonable fee and potentially sell a couple of players who aren’t playing regularly, then that could work.

“There are rumours that Xherdan Shaqiri may leave at the end of the season, and Adam Lallana may want to play more often. If there’s space available then I’d certainly like Coutinho back, as he was a wonderful player for Liverpool. He’s that type of player that when plan A isn’t working he can change the game.”

Coutinho has done fairly well at Bayern so far, amassing seven goals and eight assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this season so far. His addition could bolster Liverpool’s squad but they already have some pretty good players in midfield. However, if any of them leave, then they could try to sign a creative midfielder like Coutinho.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Bayern would want to sign the 27-year-old on a permanent basis once his loan spell finishes. Provided Coutinho produces even better performances, the Bavarians might trigger their option to buy him for €120 million as claimed by Barcelona’s official website.