Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly eager for his club to seal the transfer of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho to replace Miralem Pjanic.

The Italy international has shone under Juve manager Maurizio Sarri before, having initially worked under him at Napoli before following him to Stamford Bridge last season.

According to Don Balon, Ronaldo would be happy to have Jorginho link up with Sarri again at Juventus, as Pjanic is starting to show some signs of decline.

The Spanish outlet claim Chelsea would want around €70million for Jorginho, but it could be a big risk letting such a key player go for that price.

The Blues have the likes of N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic as other options in midfield, but it’s debatable if they can really give the team what Jorginho gives them.

Still, one can imagine the 28-year-old himself might be tempted to work with Sarri again, and his agent was recently quoted as not ruling this possibility out.

“Why not?” his agent Joao Santos said when asked specifically about a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“His goal is the Europeans (Euro 2020) with the national team. There are many expectations I am sure that some important proposals will come, which we would obviously evaluate together with Chelsea.

“The European Championship is also a good showcase. Even personally, he is doing very well at Chelsea, and I am sure that some important proposals will come because in his role, there are not many high-level players like him around.”