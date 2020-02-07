Juventus have reportedly offered a new five-year contract to Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine international had a disappointing last season but has been in brilliant form for the Bianconeri in 2019/20 so far. Currently valued at €85 million according to Transfermarkt, Dybala has netted 11 goals while providing as many assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

A report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport claims that Juventus are willing to offer the 26-year-old a new contract that would keep him at the club until 2025. This report also suggests that Dybala is demanding a yearly salary of €10 million.

Given how the Argentine international has been performing from them this season, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that the Bianconeri want to give him a new deal as he might attract interest from other clubs and this could be a good way to fend off any suitors.

Juve will need Dybala to maintain his consistency if they are to win the Serie A and the Champions League. The 26-year-old could most likely start in tomorrow’s match against Hellas Verona.