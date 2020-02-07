Nobody can argue that Jurgen Klopp hasn’t done a sensational job at Liverpool over the last couple of years, but next season could show us just how good he really is.

That might sound absurd when you consider that he’s manager of the World Champions and has the Premier League sewn up in February, but he has some big decisions to make with the squad.

History has shown that if you stick with the same group then things will start to get stale after a while, but there’s also no need to force anyone out either.

That means a few changes here and there might help to keep things fresh, so any players who are out of contract in the Summer might be prime candidates to move on.

A report from The Telegraph has looked at the future of Adam Lallana, and there’s certainly plenty of interest in his services.

The former Southampton man is set to be out of contract, and they claim Arsenal, West Ham, Spurs and Leicester City are all looking to bring him in for next season.

At this point it’s not clear who would be the obvious favourite, but they do suggest that his previous time working with Brendan Rodgers might give Leicester an advantage.

He turns 32 in the Summer and hasn’t managed more than 20 appearances in the past couple of seasons, so it’s a stretch to call him anything more than a squad player.

It seems that Lallana is purely focusing on Liverpool right now, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up in the Summer.