Sergio Aguero has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for the month of January.

According to the league’s official website, the Argentine international beat out Alisson, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, Ayoze Perez and Jack Stephens to win the award for a seventh time which is a new record, surpassing Harry Kane and Steven Gerrard, both of whom won it six times.

The 31-year-old scored six goals from just three Premier League matches in January that included a hat-trick against Aston Villa which made him the highest foreign scorer in the competition’s history.

Aguero has been in outstanding form for Manchester City this season so far, netting 16 Premier League goals in 19 matches. Right now, only Jamie Vardy has a higher tally than him.

Aguero will be hoping to maintain his consistency as it will be needed if City are to have a chance of winning the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side play their next match against West Ham on Sunday.