Manchester United have reportedly set Paul Pogba’s asking price at £150 million.

The French international has been linked to an exit from Old Trafford with Manchester Evening News claiming that he has told his club teammates of his desire to leave.

According to the Sun, Man United have now reduced Pogba’s asking price from £180 million to £150 million. The report also claims that the former amount was the reason why the Frenchman couldn’t leave last summer as Real Madrid and Juventus were not willing to pay that much.

Pogba has been linked to the Bianconeri lately with Calciomercato suggesting that the Serie A champions are interested in signing him and Sandro Tonali during the summer.

The 26-year-old has featured in only eight matches this season due to an ankle injury. Hence, unless Pogba produces some exceptional performances during the end of the season and/or does very well in Euro 2020, it doesn’t seem very likely that Juventus or any club will be eager to pay£150 million for his signature.