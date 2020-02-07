Opinion: Manchester United should sign Thiago Silva as a short term fix for next season

It’s become clear to everybody that the rebuilding job at Old Trafford is much bigger than many might have expected. They’ve gone through multiple managers and thrown a lot of money at allowing them all to bring in their own players, so it makes sense that the squad is bloated with players who don’t really compliment each other.

On top of that you could also question the standard of some of the players who are playing on a regular basis. Bringing in younger players is the right thing to do for the future, but they also need players to build around right now.

A lot might depend on the future of Paul Pogba, but a combination of him, McTominay and Bruno Fernandes in midfield looks promising, while Marcus Rashford is good enough to provide a spark up front, but the defence is a problem.

READ MORE: Former coach likens much maligned Manchester United ace to Andres Iniesta

A lot of people expected Harry Maguire to have the same impact as Virgil van Dijk did at Liverpool, but the former Leicester man can look slow and ponderous at times, so a solid partner is required.

It’s easy to forget he’s only recently made the leap to a truly top club, so a world class and experienced head next to him could really help his development going forward.

L’Equipe have reported that Thiago Silva looks likely to leave PSG this Summer when his contract expires, and he could be perfect. There might be concerns over his lack of pace, but his experience and class would still shine through and help to build a solid back-line.

It’s easy to think that Maguire should just be the finished article at this point, but if the club can recognise that he could use some help then it might help them in the long term.

The current options of Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly haven’t shown they are good enough for the top level so someone new is needed. As long as it’s not crazy money and longer than a two year deal, then the Brazilian could be a smart addition for the manager next season.