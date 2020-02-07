Photo: Sadio Mane and Dejan Lovren tease Mo Salah on social media after training

Everything is going so well for Liverpool just now that the players can joke and tease each other on social media without any fear of any fall out.

Usually any sign of tension or a joke will turn into stories about possible unrest in the changing room, but Liverpool are so dominant that there will never be any suggestion of that.

Sadio Mane and Dejan Lovren both took to Instagram today to tease Mo Salah over their friendship:

You can see from the comments that the fans are absolutely loving it, but this could also hint that Mane is ready to return from injury.

He hasn’t featured since picking up a knock in January, but this suggests he’s ready for a return fairly soon.