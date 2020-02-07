It’s fair to say that Paul Pogba’s grand return to Old Trafford hasn’t exactly gone to plan so far, but it’s almost like everyone has written off the possibility of him staying at Man United and being a success.

Almost every story about him questions where he might move to next, but you have to think United would want a lot of money to let him leave.

Darren Bent recently made some comments to Talksport about Pogba’s situation, and it’s certainly a huge claim.

He talks about how he’s been made the scapegoat for everything that’s gone wrong at United, so in some ways it would make sense if both sides wanted a clean break and to move on.

He then claims that Man City and Liverpool could be the teams that might come in for him, but it’s hard to see United being willing to sell to their biggest rivals.

From a Liverpool point of view it’s not really their style to throw big money at an already established player who will be on a huge wage, but it’s conceivable that Man City would have the resources to make it happen.

Despite that, United have already regressed to the point where City are now the dominant team in Manchester, so it would be a brave move to let them sign a potentially world-class player too.

A link up with Zidane in Real Madrid does feel like the most plausible option at this point, but it’s worth seeing how he fares on his return from injury at United before making any assumptions about his future.