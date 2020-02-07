Menu

Video: Awful mistake from Man United loanee gifts the opposition the lead

Manchester United FC
Posted by

There was some clamour earlier on in the season for Chris Smalling to come back to Old Trafford and become a regular in the team again.

He started well for Roma, he was defensively solid and even managed to grab a few goals, but mistakes have started to creep in and he’s looking like the player we all saw at Old Trafford:

It’s an awful mistake and it’s not clear if he thinks there isn’t anyone there and the keeper should get it, or if he just makes a total mess of the bounce and allows it to run through.

Either way, it’s a pretty awful mistake from the Man United loanee.

