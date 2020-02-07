Video: Excellent cross from £30m Man United target Jude Bellingham forces an own goal

It’s clear that Man United have a plan to recruit promising young players for the first team at Old Trafford, and the success of Dan James could pave the way for more Championship players to make the step up.

Jude Bellingham has broken through at Birmingham City this season, with The Express linking him with a £30m to Man United while also claiming that Man City could challenge their rivals for his signature.

He didn’t score in this move for Birmingham, but his brilliant cross forces the own goal that put them in front:

It’s strangely satisfying to watch an own goal like that ( as long as you aren’t a Bristol City fan ) it’s not clear what Andi Weimann is trying to do but Birmingham won’t care.