Video: Remarkable admission from Nicolas Pepe as he dismisses the standard of opposing defenders

It’s always good when a top player has a bit of confidence, you don’t want them going out on the pitch with any fear or respecting his opponents too much.

On the flip side you don’t want them to be completely arrogant either, so these comments from Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe are a bit bewildering.

He’s conducting the interview in French as well so it doesn’t seem like anything has been lost in translation, but he just seems to completely dismiss the standard of the opposing defenders he’s faced:

Nicolas Pépé has decided that the Premier League is too easy for him. Okay, pal. pic.twitter.com/u3oTYCJFpO — Ball Street (@BallStreet) February 7, 2020

Nicolas Pepe has scored 3 goals in 21 Premier League games this season. 1 goal from open play. Nicolas Pepe doesn’t rate any Premier League defender. Doesn’t make sense. ? pic.twitter.com/e9F5tf4BDu — 360Sources (@360Sources) February 7, 2020

Those kind of comments would make sense if he was utterly dominant every week and nobody could stop him, but he’s been inconsistent since his big money move from Lille in the Summer.

You can guarantee that any upcoming opponents will pay particular interest to this video..