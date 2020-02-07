Video: SHOCKING goalkeeping gifts Brazil U23’s an equaliser vs Uruguay

Sometimes you just see a piece of goalkeeping or defending that’s so dreadful you don’t have any option but to feel sorry for the player.

The U23 sides from Brazil and Uruguay were playing in an Olympic qualifier last night and Uruguay were 1-0 up and looking pretty comfortable.

A Brazilian got a weak header on target, but there didn’t seem any way that it should cause the keeper any issues at all:

¿Qué le pasó? ? (Segunda parte)

El uruguayo De Arruabarrena se hizo este gol en contra. Brasil y Uruguay terminaron 1-1 y, si Argentina le gana a Colombia, se clasifica a los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo y gritará campeón. ¡Miralo por #DIRECTVGO ?? y los C610/1610HD! pic.twitter.com/PaD3H0emGC — DIRECTVSportsAr (@directvsportsar) February 7, 2020

It’s almost like the keeper suddenly wakes up halfway through making the save and the sheer panic makes him forget how to use his hands, but this might go down as one of the best/worst own goals of the season.