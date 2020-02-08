‘A bit too old’ – Bayern president shuts down rumours of signing Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Goal via an interview with TZ, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has shut down rumours linking the Bavarians with a shock swoop for Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hainer poured cold water on the transfer links by stating that the the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is a ‘bit too old for us’.

Ronaldo turned 35 years old this week, regardless the talisman has shown no real signs of slowing down. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has scored 22 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.

Hainer’s reasoning of a ‘bit too old’ seems a very blunt way of describing a potentially sensational swoop for one of the best players of his generation in Ronaldo.

Here’s what Bayern’s head honcho had to say on a potential move for Ronaldo:

“Of course there are many names linked with us in the press, but Ronaldo is a bit too old for us.”

Ronaldo is in his second season with Juventus, he’ll be hoping to help the ‘Old Lady’ continue their domestic dominance – whilst helping the Turin outfit mount a challenge for their first Champions League title since 1996.

Ronaldo, who has won a staggering 164 caps for Portugal, has already established himself as an all-time great, Bayern’s lack of interest in his services will only motivate the forward to put the sword to them should they meet in the Champions League anytime soon.