The Gareth Bale saga at Real Madrid shows no signs of slowing up, but one thing is abundantly clear; he won’t be moving back to Tottenham Hotspur.

Zinedine Zidane is unhappy with the way the Welshman is training at present, according to MARCA, suggesting that another period of upheaval is on the cards.

That’s something Bale could’ve avoided if a proposed move to China had come to fruition.

Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, told AS, published by Goal.com that his client “got an offer that was impossible to refuse. But Real Madrid wouln’t sell him. They [the Chinese club] couldn’t pay what Madrid wanted.

“[…] He wanted to bring Chinese football up. He had a vision that he could make Chinese football great. He’s won everything that he can win, and he’s done it many times.

“It was to create a legacy, his name, to be the first great player to go to China. But it wasn’t to be… and the money was special too. It would have made him the highest paid player on Earth.

“He’s not interested in going anywhere. China was a completely different thing. He plays for Real Madrid, you know.”



When specifically asked about a return to north London, he said: “No. He’s 30 years old, he’ll be 31 next year. I don’t know how long Gareth will play for,” before adding that his client was happy with the lifestyle in Madrid.

Though it’s understood Bale enjoys Madrid as a city, the surroundings and the lifestyle that he has in the Spanish capital, it does appear that football wise things could be much, much better.

The ongoing spat with Zidane shows no signs of abating, and is a consistent battle of wills between player and manager, with neither really coming out of the situation well.

A move away before the end of Bale’s contract would surely suit all parties but that seems unlikely to happen now.