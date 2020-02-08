Liverpool defender Joe Gomez hailed teammate Takumi Minamino, stating that the 25-year-old is an unbelievable addition to the squad.

The Japanese international joined the Reds for a transfer fee of £7.25 million according to various sources including the Telegraph. He had a pretty impressive season with Red Bull Salzburg, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Gomez heaped praise on Minamino and said that he’s an unbelievable addition to Liverpool’s squad. As quoted by Metro, the England international told Soccer AM: “He’s a happy, positive guy. He’s got a nice aura to him. To be fair, everyone was aware of him from when we played him, the effect he had. When he came to Anfield, how well he done and how well he took the game. His desire to press and adapt to our style of play. The gaffer wants us to play a certain way and he has that tenacity about him, to want to get about and put pressure on. An unbelievable addition.”

Minamino has so far made four appearances for Liverpool, two in the FA Cup and the remaining in the Premier League. There’s little chance he will be a regular starter but there is a good chance Jurgen Klopp could rotate the team in order to keep everyone fit and this could see him get some first-team opportunities.

Liverpool’s first match following the international break is against Norwich City at Carrow Road next weekend.