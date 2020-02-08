Arsenal are reportedly interested in Brentford ace Said Benrahma as they could look to bolster their attacking options under Mikel Arteta.

The 24-year-old is having a fine season thus far, as he’s bagged eight goals and six assists in 26 appearances in the Championship.

It’s a continuation of his good form for the Bees, and it appears as though it is now starting to attract interest from elsewhere.

As reported by The Sun, Arsenal are now expected to join Leicester City and Newcastle United in the pursuit of Benrahma’s signature, while it’s suggested that it could take a bid of up to £15m to convince Brentford to allow him to leave.

Naturally, if they were to fail in their push for promotion this season, that could certainly complicate their ability to keep hold of him, and so time will tell if the opportunity to sign the winger becomes more prominent for Arsenal in the coming months.

It doesn’t appear to be a desperate need for Arteta given Arsenal’s defensive troubles so far this season, as that should arguably be the priority for the Gunners boss.

Instead, he could look to add more quality in the final third, although after The Sun reported earlier this week that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil could all be offloaded, it remains to be seen whether or not there is a major reshuffle in that department ahead of next season.

Still just 24 years of age, Benrahma has his best years ahead of him. Time will tell if those will be with Arsenal or not, but based on the report above, it sounds as though the Gunners will be monitoring him closely moving forward with a view of making a move.