Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli ‘very proud’ of praise from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

In an interview with Spanish outlet Marca, Arsenal ace Gabriel Martinelli has revealed that he’s ‘very proud’ of the praise heaped upon him by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Martinelli showcased his talents in a thrilling Carabao Cup encounter against Liverpool earlier this season, the Brazilian’s superb performance earned rave reviews from Klopp.

Here’s what Klopp had to say on Martinelli, as per the Mirror:

“Van den Berg played an incredible game,”

“That’s really difficult to deal with these guys. Martinelli’s pretty much the same age but he’s a talent of the century, he’s an incredible striker, so it’s really difficult.”

Martinelli has gone from strength to strength since, the 18-year-old has contributed 10 goals and four assists in 23 appearances across all competitions this season.

Here’s what Martinelli had to say on the Reds boss:

“I feel very proud that one of the best technicians in the world speaks well of me.”

“Now I have to remain firm, focused and continue working to achieve greater things.”

Considering the elite players that Klopp has worked with in the last couple of years, Martinelli brandished the ‘talent of the century’ is one of the highest honours he’s received in his career to date.

The Gunners have a major talent on their hands in the lightning-fast forward, Mikel Arteta should be doing his best to give Martinelli as much minutes as possible.

The Brazilian is fast-becoming a key player for the Gunners, Martinelli gives the side a spark that they’ve lacked and his brilliant work-rate makes him a potent threat for an entire 90 minutes.