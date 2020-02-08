In many ways it’s admirable that Gareth Bale has stuck it out in Madrid despite the constant criticism that comes his way.

Of course he will be paid very handsomely for being there, but it’s starting to feel like his final great years are being wasted by a coach and club that doesn’t appreciate him.

His relationship with Zinedine Zidane has always been a curious one. They try to display a united front, but the mask slipped when The BBC reported in the Summer that Zidane said “We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.”

That didn’t happen as Bale remained in Spain, but tensions escalated again after he was spotted celebrating a Wales victory with a flag that read ” Wales, golf Madrid – in that order”

Throughout the season he’s found himself in and out of the team, but Marca have reported that the relationship between player and coach has started to break down again.

They suggest that Zidane isn’t happy with his efforts in training and Bale has started to lose his trust, although Zidane still accepts he will have the Welshman at his disposal until the end of the season.

They go on to say it might be a simple case of Bale needing to raise his efforts in training to force his way back into the team, but it’s starting to look like he should move in the Summer for the sake of his career.