There are many great reasons to go out and sign a player for your club, usually they would involve you thinking they possess the ability to improve the team – buying someone so your rivals can’t is an interesting approach.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have a long history of constantly trying to outdo each other, so it’s never a big surprise when they end up being linked with the same players.

Obviously neither team would sign someone purely to stop their rivals getting them first, but it sounds like it’s one of the reasons that Barcelona want to sign Adama Traore this Summer.

According to The Daily Mail, Barcelona are now looking to accelerate their plans to re-sign Adam Traore from Wolves in the Summer, partly due to Real Madrid also showing an interest in him.

At this point it’s not clear if Barca have any preferential status when it comes to re-signing their former player, but Wolves signed him from Middlesbrough so there shouldn’t be any kind of buy back clause in operation.

It would be fascinating to see how they would use him back at the Nou Camp, Adama does his best work on the right wing but that’s also occupied by Lionel Messi, so that seems unlikely.

He would need to improve defensively, but trying him out as an attacking right back would have the potential to be devastating. Barca always looked at their best with Messi cutting inside and Dani Alves roaming on the right flank, so Traore would almost be a turbo-charged version of Alves in an attacking sense.

There’s no indication of how much he might cost at this point, but it does sound like he might not be a Wolves player for much longer.