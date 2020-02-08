Barcelona look at striker Luis Suarez to replace their injured Luis Suarez

Stepping up to a big team will always be tough, especially when you are expected to fill the shoes of a world class player.

Usually the new signing will do all they can to distance themselves from whoever they are replacing, but that might be difficult when you have exactly the same name.

Barcelona are in desperate need of some reinforcements up front just now, Carles Perez and Abel Ruiz left the club in January, while AS reported that Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are still expected to be out for a while.

READ MORE: Barcelona consider accelerating interest in former player in fear of Real Madrid interest

They go on to say that does mean they are able to sign someone on an emergency basis, so it’s only natural that many names are being thrown around.

One of those names is a striker from Real Zaragoza, who just happens to be called Luis Suarez:

??? Lo cuenta @SantiOvalle | El Barcelona sondea un nuevo nombre: LUIS SUÁREZ, del Zaragoza ? Su entorno confirma que han contactado con él ? La operación es complicada ya que está CEDIDO en el Zaragoza por el Watford pic.twitter.com/F5KMryR6FV — El Larguero (@ellarguero) February 7, 2020

The Colombian striker might be familiar with Watford fans as he’s currently on loan from them, so it’s not clear if the operation would actually be achievable seeing as they would need to agree to it too.

Zaragoza currently play in the Segunda but he has an impressive goal scoring record of 14 in 25 league games this season, so he does look prolific.

It might not be something that gets the fans excited, but at least it will keep the opposition guessing when the real Luis Suarez returns.