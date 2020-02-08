As Barcelona look back on their transfer dealings during January, there’s unlikely to be too many pats on the back in the technical department.

Carles Perez being allowed to leave but with no replacement signed has turned out to be a little short-sighted at best. Ditto the departures of Carles Alena and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Not to mention the haphazard way the club went about removing Ernesto Valverde, before setting on Quique Setien as his replacement, despite allegedly courting former players Xavi and Ronald Koeman per MARCA.

It’s since come to light, according to Sport, that the Catalans even tried to bring back former captain, Andres Iniesta, on loan during the last window.

Though the Spanish World Cup winner has two years left on his current deal with Vissel Kobe, Barca apparently enquired as to his short-term availability.

Needless to say that his current employers weren’t keen on the idea, though it’s not clear whether the player himself would’ve ever entertained the prospect. Particularly with the Catalans in such disarray at present.