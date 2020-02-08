At 36 years of age, it’s fair to say that Brighton and Hove Albion’s Glenn Murray is in the autumn of his footballing career.

That said, the ageing striker still knows where the goal is, and he proved as much by saving a point for his side recently at the London Stadium.

West Ham looked to be cruising to a 3-1 home win to relieve the pressure on themselves, but after Pascal Gross got the Seagull’s back into the match, who else but Murray delivered the late coup de grace.

There may not be the same edge to his game now as there once was, but there’s little doubt that he can still do a job in the centre-forward role as and when required.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps not such a surprise that he was linked to a move to Manchester United in January, according to Express.

“I let my agent deal with stuff like that. I don’t want to stress myself out,” Murray said.

“Mind, it’s not really stressful being linked with Man United!”

“But when there’s clubs in and you’re Googling train times and houses, it can be unsettling.

“But I’m happy with the decision I made. I’m playing on my doorstep. It’s nice for the club to show faith in me.”

The move didn’t come to fruition, however, and the fact he is still plying his trade at the AMEX Stadium means that he still has a chance at beating Brighton’s all-time goalscoring record.

Tommy Cook’s tally of 123 is the benchmark according to Express, and Murray’s goal against the Hammers brings him to within 13 of setting a new mark.