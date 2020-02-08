Chelsea could reportedly make quite the marquee signing this summer as they’ve been paired with an interest in Inter forward Lautaro Martinez.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a fine season with the Nerazzurri thus far, as he’s bagged 16 goals and four assists in 27 appearances.

His form has been a pivotal part of their Serie A title push, while he has struck up an impressive partnership with Romelu Lukaku in the final third.

In turn, it’s no surprise that his form has led to reported interest from elsewhere, with the Evening Standard reporting that Chelsea are being linked with a move of their own this summer.

However, it’s noted that Martinez has a whopping £94m release clause in his current contract, and that is what Inter could value him at. With that in mind, Chelsea, or any other interested party for that matter, would have to be prepared to dig deep into their pockets.

Further, it’s suggested that Frank Lampard could get £150m to spend this summer, and so time will tell if splashing out a large portion of that on Martinez is in their plans.

What is arguably more certain though is the need for attacking reinforcements at Stamford Bridge, with an over-reliance on Tammy Abraham this season to score goals for the Blues across multiple fronts.

Coupled with stalwarts such as Pedro and Willian being on the wrong side of 30 and seeing their contracts run down, there could be crucial changes in attack for Chelsea this summer and Lampard seemingly could be setting his sights on some world-class talent in Martinez.

Aside from his impressive club form, Martinez already has nine goals in 17 caps for Argentina, and so it would appear as though the future is certainly bright for him at club and international level moving forward.

Whether the more immediate future involves a move to the Premier League remains to be seen as Inter will surely have no desire to green light an exit, especially if he helps lead them to a Scudetto this season.