Confirmed Real Madrid squad vs Osasuna: These fans bemoan absence of star man

Real Madrid have announced their 19-man squad to face Osasuna on Sunday, and there is still no place for Eden Hazard in the group.

Los Blancos begin the weekend three points clear at the top of the La Liga table, and they’ll be hoping that they can preserve that on Sunday.

SEE MORE: Bad news for Real Madrid as the relationship between Zidane and star player deteriorates again

They’ll be looking to bounce back after their disappointing exit from the Copa del Rey in midweek too, and so Zinedine Zidane will hope for a reaction and a result to put things right immediately.

However, they’ll do so without Eden Hazard again as the Belgian international hasn’t been included in the squad, despite the fact that AS note he returned to training nine days ago and has been stepping up his recovery from injury.

Evidently Zidane doesn’t believe that he’s ready to feature, but as seen in the reaction below from countless fans, they were left questioning the decision to not bring Hazard back into the picture if he’s been seen training with the rest of the group this week.

On the other hand, perhaps it is the sensible decision to leave him out to avoid a late setback, but time will tell when he gets the green light from the Real Madrid boss and medical staff.

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale is back in the squad and will look to play a part this weekend, while the usual stalwarts such as Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema all get the nod.

Barcelona play on Sunday night while Real Madrid kick off at 3pm, and so a win to move six points clear at the top of the table temporarily could pile on the pressure for the Catalan giants to respond and ensure that the gap doesn’t get any bigger.

Unfortunately for these Real Madrid fans though, Hazard will play no part in trying to make that a reality…

WHERE IS HAZARD??? — Romy ???? (@MissxRomy) February 8, 2020

WTF IS HAPPENING WITH HAZARD???? WE DESERVE AN EXPLANATION!!!!! — Sergio?? 13???? (@Madridlovatic) February 8, 2020

Where tf is hazard — Dante (@Maverick_Jnr) February 8, 2020

Eden Hazard?? — Quinten (@Quinten25077455) February 8, 2020

When is Hazard gonna play again? — Oswald Madar (@O_madar) February 8, 2020

Wtf where is Hazard? — Khattaaaaaaak (@Ktk05987492) February 8, 2020

Zidane is sick ah swear… where the F**k is hazard?? — SHEHU OMAR ~~~ (@Gongoli02) February 8, 2020