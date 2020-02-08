Bayern Munich will reportedly opt against signing Philippe Coutinho on a permanent basis, and so Barcelona could now offer him to Juventus this summer.

As reported by BBC Sport, the Brazilian international joined the Bundesliga giants on a season-long loan deal last summer, and they have an option to buy him outright included in that agreement for €120m.

SEE MORE: Video: Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati ends three Athletic Bilbao players in one move

The 27-year-old has contributed seven goals and eight assists in 26 appearances for Bayern so far this season, but it seems as though he may not be doing enough to convince the club to extend his stay in Bavaria.

As reported by Calciomercato, Bayern don’t intend on signing him on a permanent basis this summer, and so Barcelona will have to look for an alternative solution to offload him.

It’s added that could now result in him being offered to Juventus, with whom he was linked last year too, while Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Liverpool are also touted as destinations that he would be happy with.

However, Calciomercato also note that it could take between €80m and €90m to reach an agreement with Barcelona, and so time will tell whether or not that’s within Juve’s budget and if they believe that Coutinho is ultimately worth that kind of investment.

It comes off the back of a disappointing year with Barcelona and with Bayern seemingly not convinced either, it could be seen as a gamble for any club to splash out on him this summer with the hope that he rediscovers his best form.