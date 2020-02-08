Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that the emergence of the club’s youngsters this season will save them from having to spend big this summer.

The Reds have continued their relentless march towards the Premier League title this season and remain on course to defend their European crown.

However, with the packed fixture list due to the domestic competitions, they have also had to rotate and give their youngsters a chance to impress at senior level at times.

Although it didn’t work out in their League Cup clash with Aston Villa in December, they successfully saw off Shrewsbury at Anfield in their FA Cup fourth round replay this week, and Carragher believes that a couple of their young stars in particular could now establish themselves and save the Merseyside giants from having to spend big on new signings.

“The one criticism of this Liverpool team is sometimes a lack of creativity from central midfield, and I think he [Curtis Jones] could provide that,” Carragher told the Liverpool Echo.

“Whether Liverpool go into the market to change that, or Minamino maybe changes that, but Curtis Jones and some of the other younger players will be putting things in the managers head about whether he needs to go into the transfer market.

“I do think Neco Williams, with the way he has played, you wouldn’t think about going into the market to buy anyone [at full-back] and you’ve got Ki-Jana Hoever there as well.

“These young kids now and what they have done are going to save a lot of money in the summer.”

Carragher did go on to add that it could be problematic in the future if they want bigger roles and the quality ahead of them in the pecking order keeps them out. However, in the short term future, Klopp looks to be in a really strong position with his current squad to continue to compete and build something special that lasts.