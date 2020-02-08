Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Scott McTominay will join the rest of the squad on their trip to Spain for a training camp this week.

The Red Devils are next in action against Chelsea on February 17, and so with that break in the schedule in mind, they will travel to Spain to keep the squad sharp and fully fit.

McTominay has been out of action due to a knee injury since Boxing Day, missing the last 11 games for United across all competitions.

That would have been a real blow for Solskjaer given the 23-year-old emerged as a key figure for him during the early part of the campaign, making 21 appearances while chipping in with three goals and one assist.

As noted by the Manchester Evening News earlier this week, McTominay offered a positive update himself on his recovery, and now it appears as though he could be edging ever closer to a comeback.

“Scotty has done better in his recovery than we thought, so we will take him with us,” Solskjaer told MUTV. “Hopefully he can join in the training sessions and Axel as well, he’ll join in, so that’s two positives and it’s a good chance for them to use this time with the players.”

Time will tell whether or not he comes through those training sessions without any setbacks, and if it’s enough to prove his fitness to perhaps even be in contention to face Chelsea.

Even if that particular fixture comes too soon for him, it certainly sounds as though he’s making good progress and that will be a huge boost for Solskjaer in itself with Paul Pogba also still sidelined by an injury of his own.

The absence of that duo has been problematic for Man Utd in midfield, and so they will no doubt welcome them back with open arms as we head towards the business end of the campaign.