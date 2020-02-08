Great news for Chelsea as two promising youngsters look set to sign new contracts

The next couple of transfer windows should be fascinating for Chelsea. Frank Lampard has done a wonderful job of bringing the young players into the team, but that’s mainly because he had to.

He was operating under a transfer ban so that ensured any gaps in the team had to be filled with youngsters, and they’ve done well so far. The ban is now lifted and Chelsea do have a history of signing players rather than promoting youth, so we should find out how committed they are to their youth system.

According to The Daily Mail, it looks like they might continue to put that trust in the youngsters as two more look set to sign new contracts with the club.

It seems that midfielder Tino Anjorin is the closest to signing his new deal, which would tie him down until 2024 with the option of a further year.

The other player is defender Ian Maatsen who is expected to sign a new contract too, but there aren’t any details on his deal yet.

The report goes on to suggest that this is a sign the club are genuinely committed to involving the youngsters, after becoming frustrated that Tariq Lamptey and Clinton Mola left after refusing to sign new deals.

Time will tell if this move is a genuine show of faith in the pair, or if it’s a more cynical attempt to ensure they get the maximum fee if they do decide to sell them on, but it looks like good news at this point.