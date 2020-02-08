Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold hailed Jurgen Klopp for his impact on the team.

The German joined the Reds in 2015 shortly after the sacking of Brendan Rodgers and has taken the club back to its glory days. Last season, Klopp guided Liverpool to their 6th Champions League title and that was followed by wins in the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold lavished praise on the 52-year-old for his impact on the club and imparting a winning mentality to the team. Speaking of Klopp’s influence, the 21-year-old told Liverpool’s official website: “It’s massive. He gives us all a lot of freedom so it’s very much the case that the players play to their strengths and are able to do that in different ways in the systems that we play. I think it’s important that the team buys into that and the manager obviously understands what we need to do to win games.

“He’s been like that for the time he’s been here, so he’s transformed the club in an amazing way and going forward there’ll hopefully be a lot more success with him. You can see on the touchline and in his interviews after and before the games, he’s so passionate about the game and passionate about winning. We see it every day in training and it’s important for us that he gives us those messages. He’s not only just helping us win, he’s giving us the mentality to be able to overcome any circumstance during a game.”

Klopp has undoubtedly transformed Liverpool and given the way the team is performing, there’s a good chance he could go down as one of the clubs greatest managers ever, not that he doesn’t deserve to be in that category at present.

Last season we saw Liverpool lift the Champions League. This season, there’s a strong chance Klopp could guide them to their first league title in 30 years and who knows, maybe another European crown.

The Reds resume their Premier League campaign against Norwich City next weekend.