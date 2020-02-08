Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk reportedly has no intentions of leaving the club.

The Dutch international was recently linked to Juventus with the Sun claiming that the Bianconeri were interested in signing him and were willing to pay £150 million for him.

SEE MORE: These West Ham fans are not convinced by potential new boy from Liverpool

However, the Athletic (as cited by Express) claims that Van Dijk has no desire of leaving Liverpool anytime soon and the club will open talks with him regarding a new contract in the summer.

Widely regarded to be the best defender in the world, the 28-year-old has been a key reason why Liverpool are one of the most feared teams in Europe now. Since joining the club from Southampton, Van Dijk has made 106 appearances, netting 11 goals while providing five assists.

This season, the Netherlands captain has been solid at the back while also heading in four goals in 34 matches so far. There’s hardly any doubt that a player of Van Dijk’s stature will attract interest from other top clubs in Europe. However, Liverpool would be far from willing to let go of him and may want him to extend his stay at the club.