Man Utd are reportedly leading the way in the transfer scrap over Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, but face significant competition.

The Red Devils looked to address their defensive troubles last summer as they secured the signings of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have conceded 29 goals in 25 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the joint fourth best defensive record in the top flight.

In turn, it would seem as though they’re well set in that department now, with scoring goals seemingly their bigger problem as they have struggled for a consistent source of goals in the final third.

Despite that, The Mirror report, via Il Mattino, that Man Utd are in pole position for Koulibaly, but Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are also said to be keen on the world-class defensive ace.

The report adds that if Napoli fail to qualify for the Champions League, it could lead them to selling their prized asset and it’s specifically suggested that a fee of around £64m could prise him away from the Partenopei in that situation.

In turn, time will tell if the pieces fall into place for United to make their move, and whether or not it will be a priority for Solskjaer this summer as he looks to continue to strengthen his squad to ensure that they move in the right direction.

Pairing Koulibaly with Maguire could produce a formidable backline given their physicality, aerial prowess and excellent defensive qualities, but with a lack of firepower behind the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, there are arguably more pressing matters that must be addressed in the transfer window this summer.

Nevertheless, they could need another defensive reinforcement as with Chris Smalling making errors like this for Roma on Friday night, question marks will perhaps remain over his long-term future at Old Trafford as he’s set to return from his season-long loan deal this summer.

Signing Koulibaly would certainly add a reliable and long-term pillar for the defence, and so the fact that Man Utd are said to be leading the race for his signature will be a huge boost for all concerned.