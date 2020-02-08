Man Utd have reportedly sent scouts to watch Verona on a number of occasions this season with Matteo Pessina said to be on their radar.

The United midfield has been a problem for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far this season, particularly after the injuries suffered by Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

After seeing Ander Herrera leave last summer, the Red Devils didn’t move to fill that void and so there has been a reliance on the likes of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Andreas Pereira to offer them quality in midfield.

For a club looking to complete at the top level on multiple fronts, that is arguably not enough for them to do so.

Bruno Fernandes arrived in January to strengthen that department, but it remains to be seen whether or not Solskjaer feels as though he needs more.

According to Calciomercato, Man Utd scouts have been sent to Italy to watch Verona on ‘several occasions’ this year, with Pessina now said to be of interest as they monitor his progression.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan from Atalanta and has made 21 appearances so far this season, chipping in with three goals.

It remains to be seen whether or not Atalanta plan to see him return next year and play a key role for them, but Man Utd are now seemingly interested in trying to prise him away to Old Trafford instead.

Time will tell if they’ve been left impressed enough to make an official bid, but the report above would certainly suggest that they’re keeping a close eye on him to see if he could develop into a long-term solution for them in that area.