Manchester City will reportedly try to make a move for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The Slovak has established himself as one of the finest centre-backs in Europe thanks to his performances for the Nerazzurri. Since joining the club from Sampdoria, Skriniar has made114 appearances for them, scoring four goals while providing three assists.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the Slovak and the club will try to make a move for him the summer. This report also claims that Inter value him at the range of €70m-€80m.

The Nerazzurri currently have the best defensive record in Serie A this season and Skriniar is a key reason behind that. The 24-year-old has featured in 28 matches for Inter in 2019/20, providing an assist against Bologna.

Manchester City haven’t looked very good at the back since Aymeric Laporte’s injury and that’s a reason why they are 22 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table. They didn’t sign any defender following Vincent Kompany’s departure last summer but should do so this time if they are to win the league next season. Skriniar has been in pretty good form for a while now and he could be a solid addition to City’s squad.