He is one of the hottest properties in French football, and Stade Rennais clearly want to keep hold of 17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga.

That much was obvious from when he signed his first full professional contract with the club back in December 2018, which was before he’d even made a single appearance in Ligue 1.

After impressing during the spring of 2019, his deal was extended by a further year to 2022. However, the news that former club president, Olivier Létang had been in discussions with Real Madrid, per L’Equipé, angered Stade Rennais owner, François-Henri Pinault.

That could possibly go some way to explaining why Létang had seemingly quit his role on Friday, according to Get French Football News, though they do reference Goal France’s report that the decision was Pinault’s, not Létang’s.

At just over six feet tall, and with the attributes to become a world star, it’s entirely understandable why Pinault would baulk at the news of a potential sale, even if the supposed £84m transfer fee, per The Sun, would help the French club immeasurably.