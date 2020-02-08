It’s often accepted that a loan spell is the ideal chance for an out-of-favour player to show what they can do and allows them to push for a first team place on their return, but laying into your manager probably isn’t a great idea.

Danny Rose doesn’t exactly have a reputation for keeping his thoughts to himself, so it’s no surprise that he gave an honest assessment of his brief time at Spurs after Jose Mourinho arrived.

He’s now playing on loan at Newcastle, but The BBC reported on an interview where he gave a fairly damning assessment of Mourinho’s treatment of him.

He said: “I do feel I wasn’t given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline. I knew after a month [of Mourinho joining] I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn’t going to play.”

That’s quite a big comment to make when you consider he’s alleging that he’s being treated differently than his teammates, but he still took some time to praise Mourinho’s impact too:

“It’s not worked out, but full respect to him and what he’s doing at the club. He took over with the club 12 points adrift of Chelsea [now in fourth place] and now it’s four.”

Rose has been around for a long time but he is still only 29, so a good spell at Newcastle could allow him to force his way back into contention for Spurs and England, but you have to think Jose will want an explanation for those comments first.