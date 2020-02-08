The Role Sports Betting Companies Play In Sports Sponsorship

Even though sports betting is heavily regulated, it still has something of a negative reputation. Most people who do place real-money bets on sports do so sensibly. That is to say, they never let their betting spiral out of control and they avoid problems such as addiction and debt. However, a small percentage of punters get themselves into problems and that’s why some people think of betting negatively.

However, betting companies need to promote the services they’re offering, just like any other type of company. One of the most visible ways they do this is by sponsoring sports teams. It makes complete sense for betting companies and sports teams to work together, since the two are linked to each other. After all, a sizeable percentage of people who watch sports matches and events will have already placed bets on them.

The reason betting companies form sponsorship deals with sports teams is that people who follow the teams are more likely to sign up to betting sites and spend money. In other words, forming a partnership with a sports team exposes the betting company to a potentially lucrative customer base, many of whom will be likely to start placing bets online and benefit from sportsbook UK offers. It’s an effective form of marketing and it’s something that many betting companies do. While betting companies benefit from attracting more punters, the way the sports teams themselves benefit from these sponsorship deals is by being paid to sponsor the betting brands.

In fact, for the 2019-20 Premier League, exactly half of the 20 teams are wearing shirts emblazoned with sports betting branding. Some of the brands whose logos can be seen on the shirts include Betway (West Ham United) and Fun88 (Newcastle United). As for the 2019-20 EFL Championship, 17 out of the 24 teams taking part have sports betting branding on their shirts. Examples include BoyleSports (Birmingham City), 32 Red (Leeds United, Middlesborough and Preston North End) and bet365 (Stoke City). Most of those who watch Premier League and EFL Championship matches will therefore have some exposure to sports betting through seeing the branding on players’ shirts.

While this is great for betting companies and sports teams, since both parties benefit, it’s the general public who can be negatively affected by this. There have been calls for online gambling of any kind (not just sports betting) to be given less visibility. In other words, promotional materials encouraging people to gamble online with real money should be scaled back. It’s believed that if there’s less advertising, fewer people will turn to online gambling and fewer people will therefore develop problems. Another concern is that promotional materials for gambling sites can be seen by children.

Tom Watson, former Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, said that if his party were to come into power, gambling companies would be completely banned from advertising on football shirts. He also remarked that gambling companies had previously been determined to reduce the amount of advertising in football. However, while the number of gambling ads shown in the breaks may have gone down, advertising still remains clearly visible during the matches themselves.

Despite many betting brands partnering with football teams, not every gambling company is keen for this practice to go ahead. Two industry heavyweights, Paddy Power Betfair and GVC Holdings (owner of Ladbrokes), have actually expressed wishes for shirt sponsorship deals with betting brands to come to an end. It remains to be seen whether there’s a complete crackdown on these deals. However, if there is then that will be a problem for the betting companies, who will have to find some new way to advertise their sports betting services.