Liverpool continue to dominate the Premier League landscape with one of the strongest squads that they’ve ever had.

Just two points dropped so far in the entirety of the 2019/20 campaign seems scarcely believable, but it’s that kind of form that has the Reds within touching distance of their first Premier League title.

You’d think that if there were any players Jurgen Klopp decided were no longer fit for purpose at Anfield, they would be welcomed with open arms at any other club.

Not so at West Ham, it appears.

Though Leicester City are leading the chase for Adam Lallana’s signature should he leave, as expected at the end of the season per The Telegraph, the Hammers are one of several clubs keeping tabs on the midfielder’s situation.

Whether they were to position themselves at the front of the queue nearer the summer is a moot point at this stage, however, these West Ham fans have given a potential chase for the 31-year-old a big thumbs down.

Just no thank you — Paul Ellis?????? (@Ellishammers) February 7, 2020

Another Wilshire. — Jay (@FPL_Jay_) February 7, 2020

Another sick note — Dave Franklin (@david_franklin8) February 7, 2020

Brilliant another injury prone midfielder past his prime who’ll be 100k a week in the Physio. In reality I reckon this is defo just agent talk. Doesn’t fit the profile Moyes wants to bring in — CheekyHammer (@CheekyHammer6) February 7, 2020