Three reasons FC Barcelona are in decline

Barcelona are experiencing a decline. It may sound silly to some as they fight for another La Liga title, Copa del Rey, and Champions League trophy, but the signs are very apparent that the Blaugrana are fading.

It isn’t the first time Barcelona have been in a decline. The club, like all others, has gone through cycles of success and periods of drought. For the last decade, Barcelona have been the benchmark for football clubs in Europe. Yet, before the arrival of Pep Guardiola, Barcelona had hit the end of a cycle with Frank Rijkaard as coach and Ronaldinho as the team’s top player.

The end of that cycle ushered in Lionel Messi and the current stable of Barcelona stars. Yet, the decline in squad is there and Messi’s recent public spat with sporting director Eric Abidal is proof the Blaugrana are at the end of very successful period.

Reliance on Messi

Barcelona have been reliant on Messi to be the man to make them tick for years. With the transfer of Neymar, it became even more apparent just how reliant the team has been on the Argentine. Neymar helped mask the dependence on Messi, but now that the midfielder is getting old, along with Luis Suarez, the ability to carry Barcelona to victories is not the same as it once was at Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana’s last two Champions League campaigns are proof of the team’s dependence on the playmaker. Roma and Liverpool nullified Messi in the second legs of both Champions League ties and both opponents made incredible comebacks to progress.

Barcelona have plowed millions into Messi’s contracts as he earns a base salary of around £2 million per month. With so much money tied up in one player, Barcelona have difficulty attracting others and paying salaries despite the amount of revenue they bring in. Barcelona are in decline and just as the success had a lot to do with Messi, the decline does too.

Terrible transfer decisions

Barcelona have often eyed a good player and paid over the odds to nab him. Philippe Coutinho is one such player Barcelona had to have and they paid Liverpool £130.5m. Coutinho starred for Liverpool and despite starting life well at Camp Nou, he flopped in his first full season. According to reports, Barcelona still owe “millions to Liverpool” for Coutinho, who has since been loaned to Bayern Munich.

The club’s decisions to buy whomever they like rather than scout and recruit good players that fit into the team has backfired incredibly. Yet, they are not learning from their mistakes. Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann are just two other recent transfers that have seen large sums paid for small returns on the pitch.

La Liga challenge

Plenty of football fans will disagree, but the ease in which Barcelona have in La Liga with most opponents is now becoming a problem. Due to the relegation rules in which teams can be relegated on head to head rather than goal difference, the lesser teams in the division have no need to put out strong sides versus Barcelona. This is one reason Messi’s and Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring records in Spain are skewed.

There is a constant argument that Paris Saint-Germain have an easy league and due to a lack of competition, they struggle in the Champions League knockout rounds. That has happened to Barcelona in La Liga although not quite to the extent of Ligue 1.

Games in La Liga don’t see the end to end play and constant running of the Premier League. Liverpool’s stamina and fitness were partly the reasons for beating Barcelona in the epic comeback at Anfield last season.