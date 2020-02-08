Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

The Dutch international has featured in 21 matches for the Cherries this season so far, scoring twice against Southampton and Aston Villa while providing an assist against West Ham.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are interested in signing Ake who is valued at £40 million. The report also claims that Spurs have identified him as a potential replacement for Jan Vertonghen who is yet to renew his contract which expires in the summer.

Ake has been a key player for Bournemouth since joining them from Chelsea. So far, he has scored 11 goals while providing five assists in 112 appearances across all competitions for the Cherries.

Ake has done pretty well for Bournemouth so far and bigger clubs will be interested in signing him at some point in his career. Provided Eddie Howe’s side get relegated this season, then there’s little doubt the 24-year-old would prefer a move away from the club.

Signing Ake would be a major boost for Tottenham and he could be a suitable replacement for Vertonghen if he leaves.