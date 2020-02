In the 72nd minute of last night’s Serie A clash between Roma and Bologna, Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan bagged a goal for his loan club.

Brazilian wing-back Bruno Peres somehow managed to prevent the ball going out of play with a brilliant first-time cross into the box.

Mkhitaryan rose highest at the near post to head the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the attacking midfielder’s goal below at 2.40 in the official Serie A highlights clip: