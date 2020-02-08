Video: Arsenal target Said Benrahma nutmegs same player twice in seconds

Brentford star Said Benrahma dazzled Middlesbrough ace Lewis Wing in this afternoon’s Championship clash.

The Algerian ace effortlessly rolled the ball through Wing’s legs after picking up the ball in the corner, Benrahma bagged a second nutmeg on Wing just seconds later with a fine back-heel pass.

As reported by The Sun, Arsenal are now expected to join Leicester City and Newcastle United in the race to sign Benrahma, it’s suggested that it could take a bid of up to £15m to convince Brentford to allow him to leave.

Take a look at the tricky attacker’s silky skills below:

Pictures from Quest.