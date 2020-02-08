Video: Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati ends three Athletic Bilbao players in one move

It was a night to forget for Barcelona on Thursday as they crashed out of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao after conceding in injury time.

Sergio Busquets’ own goal was all that separated the two sides in a close encounter, and so there was bitter disappointment for Quique Setien and his men as they now have one less opportunity to win silverware this season.

SEE MORE: Barcelona set to see La Liga rivals demand €25m release clause be met for target

While it wasn’t a good night for the Catalan giants, one bit of individual magic has stood out and gone viral on social media following the game, and it involves youngster Ansu Fati.

The 17-year-old has been hugely impressive so far this season despite his inexperience and has bagged five goals and an assist in 20 appearances for Barcelona.

As seen in the video below though, he was busy putting on an absolute clinic as while three Bilbao players surrounded him, he somehow managed to get himself out of trouble and free to make a pass.

Meanwhile, two of the Bilbao players went for a walk while the third was left on the floor.

Ultimately, they won’t care too much as they got the win. But they certainly won’t be forgetting about this and being left red-faced for a while…

Finally have the Ansu Fati video.

Super baller at 17? pic.twitter.com/V6Uxmz0BcE — ??Obaro™ ? (@iamdestinez) February 8, 2020