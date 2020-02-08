After a fairly equal start to the Everton vs Crystal Palace game at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime, the game was lit up by a moment of magic from Bernard.

Some great movement by the hosts down the right-hand channel saw Theo Walcott engineer enough room for himself to fire in an inviting cross.

As almost every player moved towards the near post, Bernard ghosted in unmarked and slammed a right foot volley home from just beside the penalty spot.

Time will tell just how important that opening goal proves to be in the encounter as Carlo Ancelotti’s men look to secure all three points.

