Video: Brazil coach reveals Alisson’s criticism of Liverpool teammate during Barcelona clash last season

Brazil manager Tite has made a surprise claim regarding the free-kick that Lionel Messi scored for Barcelona against Liverpool last season in an episode of the country’s ‘All or Nothing’ documentary series on Amazon Prime.

Barcelona superstar Messi scored a brace to help his side achieve a 3-0 win in the first-leg of the Champions League semi-finals against the Reds.

One of Messi’s goals was a fantastic free-kick. Tite reviews the goal in the documentary, the Brazil coach claims that Alisson told him ‘the first player on my wall has no courage’.

England international Joe Gomez was in this position. Tite adds that Alisson also told him ‘He doesn’t go for the ball. It goes by on the side, then there’s no time for me.’

Take a look at Tite’s revelation below:

Interesting points made by Brazil coach Tite in Amazon doc about what Alisson told him about that remarkable Messi free kick in Champions League semi between Barca and Liverpool. Essentially says first man in the wall (Gomez) wasn’t brave enough. pic.twitter.com/PF2hxUDbaq — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) February 8, 2020

Here’s another look at Messi’s fantastic strike:

Given the fantastic team spirit that we’ve seen on display at Liverpool over the last two years, we find it hard to believe that Alisson would dig out his teammate in such a manner.

Even if this was the case, would it even be fair to blame Gomez for the goal? This was just a moment of magic from Messi.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ultimately made sure that Messi’s stunning free-kick amounted to nothing as the Reds pulled off a remarkable 4-0 win against Barcelona in the second-leg.

The Anfield outfit went on to beat Tottenham in the Champions League final.